Portland Global Advisors LLC Acquires 22,182 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,182 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,492,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008,060 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84.

