Portland Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 263,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,405,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

