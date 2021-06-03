Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading 6% Higher

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) traded up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. 1,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 323,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $533.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,693.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $546,078.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,506.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,326 shares of company stock worth $1,303,487 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 304,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

