PotCoin Market Cap Achieves $4.76 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $11,561.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.66 or 0.07270633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $713.27 or 0.01837239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.00489108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00177713 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.83 or 0.00790326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00484052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00440411 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,270,940 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

