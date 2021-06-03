PowerPool (CVP) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $43.54 million and $2.88 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00079321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00992215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.16 or 0.09472586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052465 BTC.

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,890,985 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

