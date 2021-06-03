Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of SQFT opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.