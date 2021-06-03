Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $715,120.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $715,120.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,465,627 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

