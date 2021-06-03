Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of International Paper worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $206,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,725.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,449,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 1,369,957 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in International Paper by 229.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,163,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,926,000 after buying an additional 810,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after buying an additional 670,033 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

IP stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

