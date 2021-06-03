Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 25,838 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $31,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $2,778,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $3,986,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $336.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.77. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.72. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

