Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of AptarGroup worth $31,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,819. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

