Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.88 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $31,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.