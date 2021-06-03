Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $34.37 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of PRA Health Sciences worth $34,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 29.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,552,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after purchasing an additional 203,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAH. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.79 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

