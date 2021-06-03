Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $189.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.72 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

