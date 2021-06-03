Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 140,081 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Gentex worth $32,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

