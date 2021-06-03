Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $33,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $581.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.70. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.43 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

