Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Universal Display worth $35,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $215.74 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $143.51 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

