Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,315 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fortinet worth $31,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.91.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.