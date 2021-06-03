Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PROF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Profound Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROF stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

