PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,316 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of PROG worth $32,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.68.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

