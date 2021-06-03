Project Pai Hits One Day Volume of $1.87 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Project Pai has a market cap of $40.58 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,752,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,409,349 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.