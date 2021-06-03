Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.51 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $243.80 million and $5.51 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.82 or 0.00038048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.01021286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.56 or 0.09330949 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

