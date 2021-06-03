Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 109,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15.

Propel Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROM)

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

