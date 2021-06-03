Prothena Co. plc Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.88). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.56. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

