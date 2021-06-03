Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $28.12

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $30.34. Prothena shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

