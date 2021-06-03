Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PUK. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK opened at $42.95 on Thursday. Prudential has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Prudential during the first quarter worth about $4,762,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential by 80.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Prudential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.