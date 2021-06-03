PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,269.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

