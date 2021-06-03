PSI Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

