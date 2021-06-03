PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 9,193 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.