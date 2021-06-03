PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.00. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

