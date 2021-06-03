Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.96. 884,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,971,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.28% and a negative return on equity of 63.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.