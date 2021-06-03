Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

PGM traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.56. The company had a trading volume of 557,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$642.97 million and a P/E ratio of -16.42. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

