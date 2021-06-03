PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PVH traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.74. 67,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,409. PVH has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.47.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.