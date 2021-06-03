Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%.

Shares of PXS opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

