Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%.

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXS. Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

