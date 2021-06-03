Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Switch, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Switch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWCH. Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 579,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,265. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

