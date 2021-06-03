Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Q2 worth $55,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $487,937.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,152.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $19,878,480. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

