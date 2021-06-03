QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Stock Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of QIAGEN worth $13,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on QGEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.