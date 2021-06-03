QLC Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and $423,881.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00312355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00246814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.01134397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,535.46 or 0.99432659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032755 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

