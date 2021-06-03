Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $434.59 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $11.86 or 0.00031287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 315.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,454,031 coins and its circulating supply is 98,420,228 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

