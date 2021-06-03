Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Qualys worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,546,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,809,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

QLYS stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

