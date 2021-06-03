Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading Up 6.4%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.33. Approximately 9,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 408,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Quanterix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,191 shares of company stock worth $2,300,393. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.