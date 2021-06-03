Quark Market Capitalization Tops $4.85 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $658.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,534,937 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

