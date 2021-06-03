Qwertycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

