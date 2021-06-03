Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 27,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -15.15. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RXT shares. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

