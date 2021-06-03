Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,657 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 297.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,657 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.00.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

