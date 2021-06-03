Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 567,252 Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 567,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Aurora Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. Aurora Mobile Limited has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. Analysts predict that Aurora Mobile Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

