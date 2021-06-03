Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 580.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,648 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.