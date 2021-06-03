Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,611 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.36. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

