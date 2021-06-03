Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 23,029 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 212.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Beam Therapeutics worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

