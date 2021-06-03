Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 30,133 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MGIC Investment worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 728,292 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,558,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTG opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.78. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

